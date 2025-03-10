Iran says won’t negotiate with US under pressure and intimidation

“Iran’s nuclear energy program has always been -and will always remain- entirely peaceful. There is fundamentally therefore no such things as its ‘potential militarization’”, the Iranian foreign minister said in a post on his X account on Monday.

“We will NOT negotiate under pressure and intimidation. We will NOT even consider it, no matter what the subject may be. Negotiation is different from bullying and issuing diktats,” he added.

“We are now consulting with the E3 -and separately with Russia and China- on equal footing and mutual respect. The aim is to explore ways to build more confidence and more transparency on our nuclear energy program in return for the lifting of unlawful sanctions,” Araqchi noted.

“In the past, the US enjoyed respect from Iran whenever it was respectful in its discourse, and it was confronted whenever it adopted a threatening posture. Every action compels a reaction,” the foreign minister said.

In an interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran can be handled either militarily or by making a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.

On Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the insistence of some bullying powers on holding talks with Iran does not aim to solve issues, emphasizing that Iran would never accept the expectations of bullying states.