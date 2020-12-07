Iran Welcomes Peaceful Settlement of Qatar-Saudi Row

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says the country welcomes a political settlement of tensions in the Persian Gulf region, including the row between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran pays due regard to good relations with neighbours.

“We straightforwardly and promptly welcomed any settlement of tensions in the Persian Gulf region. The Iranian foreign minister adopted a stance on the issue and said that within the framework of the good-neighbourliness policy, we embrace any move at any level to politically resolve the crisis in the Persian Gulf,” he noted.

The spokesman then criticized Riyadh and Abu Dhabi for their stances on Doha.

“We believe the path that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have taken to lay siege to Qatar was one of bullying,” he said.

“The issue should be resolved through political means and the situation in the Persian Gulf should return to normal as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.

“Iran-Qatar relations are not affected by third elements; they are cordial ties. The Islamic Republic of Iran has stood by its neighbours both in times of hardship and in times of joy,” said Khatibzadeh.