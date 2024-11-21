Iran, Qatar call for end to Gaza war

In a meeting held in Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian engaged in discussions with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar.

The top officials’ talks focused on bolstering cooperation between the two nations and touched upon various topics of mutual interest.

They also addressed pressing regional issues, including the urgent need to put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and exploring pathways to peace in Lebanon.

Mohammed al-Thani conveyed warm regards from the Qatari Emir, expressing wishes for the Iranian President’s good health and happiness, while hoping for continued prosperity for the Iranian government and its people. The Iranian President also asked the Qatari Prime Minister to send his warm wishes to the Emir.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the agreements reached during his recent visit to Qatar, emphasizing the necessity to accelerate their implementation. He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to fostering broader and deeper relations with its friendly neighbor.

The Qatari Prime Minister expressed a strong interest in furthering ties with Iran, announcing that the Emir of Qatar is expected to visit Iran early next year.

During Pezeshkian’s visit to Doha in October, Iranian and Qatari officials signed agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, education, and sports.

Also on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi engaged in discussions with his Qatari counterpart, further solidifying their diplomatic relations.

The two senior diplomats underscored the urgent need to halt the Israeli regime’s genocidal actions in Gaza and to put an end to its aggression against Lebanon.

They also discussed initiatives for enhanced consultations and the mobilization of regional and international efforts to curb the escalation of insecurity throughout the region.

Furthermore, the Iranian and Qatari Foreign Ministers advocated for the strengthening of cooperation between Tehran and Doha across all sectors.