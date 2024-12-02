Iran president, Qatar emir discuss ways to settle Syria’s crisis

In a phone call with Sheikh Tamim on Monday, Pezeshkian said, “We seek a secure region that preserves the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Islamic countries, allowing all nations in the region to live in peace and tranquility.”

The Iranian president made the comments amid the resurgence of terrorist groups in northern Syria.

He noted that the spread of insecurity and terrorism benefits no country, stressing that all regional nations should cooperate to confront this “evil phenomenon” and protest the regional security before any foreign intervention.

The Iranian president also appreciated Qatar’s pivotal role as a mediator in regional crises, especially concerning Gaza, stating, “We hope your determination to create peace in the region will continue, and together we can enhance unity and cohesion among Islamic countries while improving peace and security in the region.”

The president also denounced the role of the Zionist regime in spreading insecurity and terrorism in the Islamic world, saying Israel does not want Muslim nations to be in peace and tranquility, which makes it “necessary and important” for the Islamic Ummah to avoid disputes and get united.

He further referred to the very good relations between Iran and Qatar and called for speeding up the implementation of the agreements reached during his recent visit to Doha.

The emir of Qatar, for his part, emphasized that Tehran and Doha share common stances on regional issues, especially on Gaza and Lebanon as well as the necessity of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity.

Stressing the need for the cooperation and consultations between Iran and Qatar to help resolve regional issues, he added, “We believe what is happening in Syria shows that stability and security cannot be achieved there without dialogue and a political solution. In this regard, we are fully prepared to play a role in establishing peace in Syria through a political agreement.”

The Qatari emir also stressed the high level of bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar, and expressed satisfaction with the agreements reached during President Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Doha.

He stated that the agreements are promising a bright future for relations between the two sides.