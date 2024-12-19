Iran dismisses Canada-sponsored UNGA resolution as politically-motivated

Esmaeil Baqaei made the remarks in reference to a UNGA resolution accusing Iran of human rights violations, which was adopted on Tuesday with only 80 votes in favor, while 27 nations rejected it and 68 abstained from voting.

He noted that the majority of UN member states expressed dissatisfaction with the misuse of the UN General Assembly and the instrumentalization of human rights by voting against, abstaining from, or being absent during the resolution.

He stated that such unjustified measures, sponsored by certain players who themselves have a long history of gross human rights violations—particularly through their military and political support for occupation and genocide in Palestine—fail to promote the global status of human rights.

Instead, these actions reduce the noble concept of human rights to a tool for exerting political pressure on nations, the spokesman said.

Baqaei pointed out that the sponsors of the anti-Iranian resolution, including the Zionist regime, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, are among the most prominent violators of human rights, and this is a source of shame.

He urged Canadian authorities, who initiate such measures against Iran every year, to address their own domestic and international misconduct, including systematic policies aimed at the colonial eradication of Indigenous populations and complicity in genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Baqaei emphasized Iran’s commitment to upholding and safeguarding human rights as a legal, religious, and ethical imperative under the country’s constitution, statutory laws, and the principles of Islam.