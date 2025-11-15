IFP ExclusiveInt'l RelationsMedia Wire

Iran dismisses Canada’s latest allegations as unfounded

By IFP Media Wire
Zahra Ershadi, Iran’s Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for the Americas, strongly repudiated the claim issued by the chief of Canada’s internal security service, stressing that the accusations directed at the Islamic Republic are completely unfounded and wholly manufactured.

Condemning Canada’s continued support for the Zionist regime and its complicity in the genocide of Palestinians, Ershadi stressed that the absurd accusations by Canada’s security agency against Iran serve no purpose other than diverting attention from the lawbreaking and crimes currently being committed by the Zionist regime in West Asia, and from Canada’s support for it.

“Dan Rogers,” the Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), had alleged that the agency had thwarted several “potentially lethal threats” attributed to Iran this year.

The Iranian diplomat also denounced the obstruction by Canadian officials in providing standard consular services to Iranians residing in Canada, calling for the correction of the irresponsible and unjustifiable approaches of the Canadian government toward Iran.

