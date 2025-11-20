Iran’s Permanent Mission to UN: Canada ‘posturing’ as rights champion despite history of racism

In a statement released on Thursday, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations lambasted Canada after the country welcomed the adoption of an anti-Iran rights resolution it had drafted at the Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian & Cultural Issues) of the UN General Assembly.

“Spare us the sanctimonious drivel from Canada—a country with a well-documented history of thousands of Indigenous children dumped in unmarked graves, still steeped in its own entrenched structural racism—now posturing as a global champion of human rights vis-à-vis Iran,” it said.

The mission also noted that Canada would have stood trial if human rights had not been misused as a tool for political pressure.

“Had ‘human rights’ not been hijacked as a geopolitical cudgel by the usual club of serial offenders, Canada would have been the one in the dock, sweating under resolutions, not swaggering upon the stage!”

The UN’s Third Committee on Wednesday approved the draft resolution titled “Situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran” by a vote of 79 in favor to 28 against, with 63 abstentions.

Speaking prior to the vote, Iranian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gholamhossein Darzi rejected the “politically motivated, selective, and wholly counterproductive” resolution.

He stated that the allegations against Iran contained in the document are based on “unverified and selectively interpreted information.”

The resolution disregards Iran’s human rights achievements, as well as its efforts towards advancing socio-economic development and strengthening legal protections in accordance with constitutional and international obligations, he added.

The envoy further criticized the resolution for failing to condemn the flagrant violations of international law committed by the Israeli regime and the United States during their 12-day military aggression against Iran in June.

The drafters, Darzi emphasized, deliberately omitted any reference in the text to the profoundly harmful and negative impacts of unilateral coercive measures with respect to the human rights of the Iranian nation.

“We firmly believe that, were human rights not being misused as a tool for political pressure by a certain group of countries, the main sponsor of this draft—namely Canada—would itself have been the subject of resolutions in this esteemed body: for the atrocities committed against its Indigenous peoples; for its neglect of the living and economic conditions of its own citizens, and for its military support to the Israeli regime in the commission of genocide and war crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories,” he added.

Meanwhile, he concluded that the resolutions, which do not reflect the realities on the ground, “are crafted not to advance human rights, but to exert political pressure.”