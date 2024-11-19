Iran rejects claims of plotting to assassinate Canadian national

The Director General for the Department of the Americas at the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed claims made by a Canadian media outlet that Tehran attempted to assassinate a Canadian national.

Issa Kameli slammed the allegation as a ridiculous fabrication and part of a campaign to spread misinformation about Iran.

The foreign ministry official condemned such baseless accusations from a country that has become a safe haven for fugitive terrorists and wanted fraudsters, calling it a form of projection.

He stated that such unfounded accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran cannot divert public attention from the Zionist regime’s crimes of genocide against the oppressed people of Palestine and Canada’s complicity as one of the main supporters of the occupying regime.

This came after Cotler’s office said he had been informed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of an Iranian-backed attempt on his life on October 26, two days before he was purportedly set to be attacked, according to the Globe and Mail newspaper in Canada.

Cotler, who is now retired, was a member of parliament in Canada from 1999 to 2015. He served as the minister of justice and attorney general under the Liberal government of former prime minister Paul Martin from 2003 until 2006.

He has strong ties to Israel, and had previously tabled a motion in the Canadian parliament in 2013 asking that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) be sanctioned and designated as a terrorist entity. Canada officially took the measure against the IRGC in June of this year.

His daughter, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, is an Israeli politician and diplomat who previously served as a member of the Israeli Knesset (parliament).