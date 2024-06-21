Friday, June 21, 2024
Iran’s Kanaani: Canada’s move regarding IRGC best service to Zionist regime

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has reacted to Canada’s move to blacklist Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, saying it was the best service to the Zionist regime. 

In a post on X, Kanaani said that it comes as no surprise that servants and allies of the Zionist regime designate the world’s biggest anti-terror force as terrorist at the height of the genocide of Palestinians and the killing of women and children by this murderous regime in Gaza.

He noted however that the history and awakened human consciences will remember these false defenders of human rights and real accomplices in crimes against humanity, along with Zionist criminals and terrorists.

Kaanani said without a doubt, the IRGC is more powerful and proud than before and it will remain a thorn in the eyes of the enemies of Iran and Islam.

