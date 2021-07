Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held separate phone conversations with the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, Oman, and South Africa.

In the Tuesday phone calls, Foreign Minister Zarif offered congratulations to Pakistan’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu, Oman’s Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, and South Africa’s Naledi Pandor on the Eid al-Adha.

They also reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations.