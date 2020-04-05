What Should We Do to Protect Ourselves against COVID-19

Here are some tips to stay away from the virus:

1. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

2. If soap and water are not readily available, use a sanitizer containing alcohol.

3. Cover your mouth and nose when others cough or sneeze.

4. Avoid close contact with anyone developing flu-like symptoms.

5. Avoid unprotected contact with farm and wild animals.

6. It is absolutely necessary to wear a mask in crowded places. Avoid kissing and shaking hands with other people.

7. It is necessary to stay at least one meter away from anyone with the symptoms of coronavirus.

8. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and throw the used tissues in the trash.

9. Disinfect the objects and surfaces you touch regularly.

10. Avoid touching the public objects and surfaces in the crowded places and in the public transport.

11. Avoid touching your eyes and face, particularly with unwashed hands.

12. You had better wear disposable gloves.

13. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

14. Keep your dishes and personal objects clean, sterilized, and separated from those of the others.

15. Always wash your hands before eating a meal.

16. Cook meat and eggs thoroughly.

17. Stay home if you are sick.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society