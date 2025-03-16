Israel kills over 150 Palestinians in Gaza since ceasefire: Report

“We have observed the occupation deliberately escalating its field crimes against civilians in recent weeks, targeting individuals collecting firewood or inspecting their homes, resulting in their deaths by Israeli army fire,” the office said in a statement.

The remarks came after an Israeli airstrike on Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, which killed nine Palestinians, including journalists and humanitarian aid workers.

Condemning the attack as a “heinous massacre”, the Gaza Media Office accused Israel of escalating its aggression amid reports of increased military directives from Israeli leadership.

The office rejected Israel’s justification, noting the targeted individuals were all civilians working in a shelter area, conducting media documentation for a charitable organization.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) must take urgent action against Israeli war crimes, including those committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the statement added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that several injured victims were taken to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza following the attack.

Eyewitnesses say the air raid targeted a relief team distributing temporary tents to residents displaced by Israeli bombings.

The Palestinian Journalists’ Protection Center also confirmed that three journalists were among those killed, stating they were documenting humanitarian relief efforts for those affected by Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

The attack is part of a series of Israeli ceasefire violations, despite the truce brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement, which lasted six weeks, ended in early March. However, Israel has refused to proceed with the second phase, which was expected to include further prisoner exchanges with Hamas.

Netanyahu has stalled negotiations, seeking to extend the initial exchange period without fulfilling military and humanitarian commitments under the agreement.

Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire and urged mediators to enforce Israel’s compliance and push forward with negotiations.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 48,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.