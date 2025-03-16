IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

Road accidents: Third leading cause of death in Iran, costing $200k per fatality

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Roads

Road accidents have been identified as the third leading cause of death in Iran, following cardiovascular diseases and cancer, according to the acting president of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Dr. Mohammad Esmail Gheidari emphasized the significant economic and social impact of traffic-related fatalities, estimating that each death costs the nation approximately 200 thousand dollars.

Gheidari highlighted that road accidents predominantly affect the working-age population, exacerbating their societal and economic consequences.

He noted that while prevention is crucial in addressing diseases like cancer and heart conditions, it is even more critical in reducing traffic fatalities, which are largely preventable.

Iran records around 20,000 traffic-related deaths annually, a figure that spiked in 2021 after a temporary decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gheidari attributed the majority of accidents to human error, stressing the need for improved driver behavior, road safety measures, and vehicle maintenance.

To combat the issue, the national campaign “No to Accidents” aims to reduce traffic fatalities by at least 8%. The campaign focuses on public education, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and enhancing emergency response systems.

