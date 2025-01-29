IFP ExclusiveSelectedViews

Veteran journalist criticizes Iranian FM’s visit to Kabul

By IFP Editorial Staff

A prominent Tehran-based journalist has criticized the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi's visit to Kabul on Sunday, stating that it yielded no significant results and only granted concessions to the self-proclaimed Taliban government without any reciprocation.

In an editorial for Jomhouri-e Eslami newspaper, Masih Mohajeri highlighted that upon arrival at Kabul airport, Araghchi was greeted by low-ranking officials instead of the acting Afghan foreign minister.

Mohajeri also noted that during meetings with Kabul officials, the Iranian flag was notably absent.

Araghchi’s post-visit statements focused on issues such as Iran’s water rights, border security, the presence of illegal Afghan immigrants in Iran, and trade with Afghanistan.

However, Mohajeri pointed out that the Taliban leaders merely promised to address these issues without offering concrete solutions.

Mohajeri emphasized that the Taliban government lacks legitimacy, is not recognized by any state, and violates human rights. He argued that trusting such a group contradicts rational, legal, and international norms.

The journalist stressed that Iran’s national interests should not be tied to the Taliban, but rather to the Afghan people who oppose the Taliban.

The daily concluded, “Such outcomes could have been achieved by sending a mid-level Foreign Ministry official to Kabul, negotiating through the head of Iran’s embassy in Kabul, or even with a few messages back and forth.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks