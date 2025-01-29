Veteran journalist criticizes Iranian FM’s visit to Kabul

In an editorial for Jomhouri-e Eslami newspaper, Masih Mohajeri highlighted that upon arrival at Kabul airport, Araghchi was greeted by low-ranking officials instead of the acting Afghan foreign minister.

Mohajeri also noted that during meetings with Kabul officials, the Iranian flag was notably absent.

Araghchi’s post-visit statements focused on issues such as Iran’s water rights, border security, the presence of illegal Afghan immigrants in Iran, and trade with Afghanistan.

However, Mohajeri pointed out that the Taliban leaders merely promised to address these issues without offering concrete solutions.

Mohajeri emphasized that the Taliban government lacks legitimacy, is not recognized by any state, and violates human rights. He argued that trusting such a group contradicts rational, legal, and international norms.

The journalist stressed that Iran’s national interests should not be tied to the Taliban, but rather to the Afghan people who oppose the Taliban.

The daily concluded, “Such outcomes could have been achieved by sending a mid-level Foreign Ministry official to Kabul, negotiating through the head of Iran’s embassy in Kabul, or even with a few messages back and forth.”