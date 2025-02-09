Iranian envoy in Kabul: Water rights issue between Afghanistan, Iran resolved

Bigdeli said that Afghan officials assured their cooperation in addressing water-related challenges in Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Afghanistan, based on Islamic principles and brotherly relations.

He further stated that during the recent visit of Iran’s foreign minister to Kabul, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the existing water treaty.

The Taliban had been refusing to allow Iran’s share of water from Hirmand, known as Helmand in Afghanistan, to stream into Iran, blaming drought and technical issues for the low supply of water.

Iran says Afghanistan must adhere to the terms of the internationally-binding 1973 Hirmand river water treaty and provide its share of water from the river.

Bigdeli also emphasized that expanding economic relations with Afghanistan remains a priority for Iran, noting that trade between the two countries has exceeded $2 billion over the past nine months.

He highlighted Iran’s efforts in facilitating trade and cultural exchanges to strengthen bilateral ties.