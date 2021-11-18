US singer trampled over human dignity in mud: Iran official

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s human rights chief has fulminated against the recent disgusting move by an American singer during a concert.

“What happened was tantamount to losing human dignity and trampling over it in mud in a country which claims to be a supporter of human rights in other countries,” said Kazem Gharibabadi, the head of Iran’s Human Rights Commission.

“We have heard a lot about the United States’ claims of supporting humans and human rights. One shouldn’t view the recent case involving American singer Sophia Urista from the perspective of individual freedoms,” he added.

In a disgusting move, American singer Sophia Urista urinated on a male fan during a concert in 

Her immoral move has enraged social media users and drawn strong reactions worldwide.

