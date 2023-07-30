“US’s Robert Malley snitched by traders of sanctions”

Masih Mohajeri told Khabaronline news outlet that the outstanding issues between Tehran and Washington were reaching a point as a result of the talks.

Claiming that American officials were unaware of the negotiations, the Iranian editor-in-chief noted that “domestic hardliners” and “traders of sanctions” leaked the negotiations in order to stall the talks.

The reasons behind the US State Department’s decision to place Robert Malley on “leave without pay” and suspend his security clearance are still a mystery.

The Biden administration has also chosen not to disclose any details regarding the suspension of his security clearance. Nevertheless, sources indicate that the decision was taken following an investigation by the US State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security to determine if the US diplomat could be entrusted with “classified info.”

Unverified sources suggest Malley has recently engaged in discussions with Iranian officials, including Iran’s UN Envoy Amir Saeid Iravani.

Malley was a member of the American negotiating team involved in the 2015 nuclear agreement between world countries, including the United States and Iran.