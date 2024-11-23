Iran dismisses ‘baseless’ claims by US, UK over regional tensions, Ukraine war

Amir Saeed Iravani has dismissed as baseless the allegations leveled by the US and the UK, accusing Tehran of destabilizing the region and involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

In a letter to Barbara Woodward, the President of the UN Security Council, Iravani strongly refuted these claims.

The United States and the United Kingdom cannot absolve themselves of responsibility while enabling the crimes of the Israeli regime, Iravani wrote, adding, “Their unconditional support for Israel perpetuates conflicts and undermines the Security Council’s mission to maintain international peace and security.”

Addressing the accusations regarding Ukraine, Iravani reaffirmed Iran’s clear, consistent, and unchanged position on the conflict, emphasizing Tehran’s rejection of such baseless claims.

In response to allegations made by the UK’s Foreign Secretary accusing Iran of regional destabilization, Iravani stated: “We categorically reject these unfounded accusations. Such baseless claims are a blatant attempt to obscure Britain’s historical and ongoing role in sowing instability and chaos in the region. The UK’s colonial impositions during the mandate period in Palestine, coupled with calculated political engineering aimed at depriving the Palestinian people of their rights, laid the foundation for the injustices and atrocities we witness today.”