US, Israel Were Behind 2017 Tehran Terror Attacks: Parliament Speaker

The Iranian parliament speaker believes the terrorist attack on the country’s parliament three years ago was a manifestation of the enemies’ evil plots against the nation.

Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf claimed on Sunday “it is proven that US and Israeli spy agencies were behind that attack.” He said they even had plans to commit massacre in the Iranian capital.

“They had plans to commit mass killings on Tehran streets if they could,” he said.

The top parliamentarian said if it weren’t for the bravery and sacrifices of the military and security forces, the enemies would commit whatever crime they could against Iranian people.

On June 7, 2017, ISIS terrorists carried out two separate, but simultaneous attacks in Tehran. One of the raids targeted the Parliament, and the other struck the Imam Khomeini mausoleum in the south of the capital. Seventeen civilians were killed and 43 wounded in the attacks.