US Had Grudge against Soleimani for His Role in Fighting Terror: Iran

A senior Iranian official says the United States and the Israeli regime had a grudge against assassinated Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as he was instrumental in the war on terror.

Vice Admiral Ali Shamkhani said General Soleimani laid bare the “true colours” of Washington.

“The United States and the Zionist regime [of Israel]’s malice and grudge against martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was due to their unique role in fighting Takfiri terrorism in the region and revealing [the reality of] the United States’ anti-terrorism show,” said Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council at a meeting held to follow up on the case pertaining to the assassination of general Soleimani and his companions by the US military in Iraq.

He said the world should not take for granted the struggles and sacrifices by these two commanders in the fight against terrorism as their efforts kept the scourge of Takfiri terrorism from spreading across the world.

Shamkhani also said the assassination of general Soleimani was the United States’ “greatest gift to Takfiri terrorism and its supporters.”

In the meeting, a report was presented on the actions taken to follow up on the case of the assassination of general Soleimani and his companions. Also, decisions were made to expedite the trend of efforts to pursue the matter. The meeting was attended by judicial, political, intelligence and security officials.