Iran, Iraq Discuss Probe into Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Iraqi counterpart have exchanged views on the ways to cooperate regarding the investigations into the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Sunday.
The two sides also discussed bilateral ties, including security, counterterrorism, and issues related to the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as Iran’s response to the US terrorist act.