Media WireForeign Policy

Iranian FM to visit Iraq on Friday

By IFP Media Wire
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi is going to visit Baghdad for talks with the Iraqi officials over the recent developments in Syria.

The top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to travel to Iraq on Friday, December 6.

He is going to hold negotiations with the Iraqi officials amid the critical situation in Syria where terrorist groups have captured a number of northern regions.

The top Iranian diplomat paid visits to Damascus and Ankara following the resurgence of terrorist activities in Syria during the past week.

Araqchi has stressed that the eruption of another war in Syria will not benefit anybody, warning against the spread of terrorism to the entire region.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks