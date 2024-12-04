Iranian FM to visit Iraq on Friday

The top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to travel to Iraq on Friday, December 6.

He is going to hold negotiations with the Iraqi officials amid the critical situation in Syria where terrorist groups have captured a number of northern regions.

The top Iranian diplomat paid visits to Damascus and Ankara following the resurgence of terrorist activities in Syria during the past week.

Araqchi has stressed that the eruption of another war in Syria will not benefit anybody, warning against the spread of terrorism to the entire region.