Official: Iran gas exports to Iraq stopped at one point

Talking to Mehr News Agency, Tavakoli noted that gas exports are operational at two points: Shalamcheh and Naft Shahr, with one point experiencing a 15-day halt due to Iraq’s request.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced that this interruption in Iranian gas supply would last for 15 days, resulting in a loss of 5.5 megawatts of electricity from the national grid.

The ministry added that gas supplies to Baghdad, central Iraq, and the Middle Euphrates provinces have been cut off, but coordination with the Ministry of Oil is underway to compensate for the lost gas in local power plants.