IFP ExclusiveEnergy

Official: Iran gas exports to Iraq stopped at one point

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iraq Gas

Saeed Tavakoli, CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company, confirmed to an Iranian news agency that the suspension of gas exports to Iraq was requested by the Iraqi side for maintenance purposes.

Talking to Mehr News Agency, Tavakoli noted that gas exports are operational at two points: Shalamcheh and Naft Shahr, with one point experiencing a 15-day halt due to Iraq’s request.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced that this interruption in Iranian gas supply would last for 15 days, resulting in a loss of 5.5 megawatts of electricity from the national grid.

The ministry added that gas supplies to Baghdad, central Iraq, and the Middle Euphrates provinces have been cut off, but coordination with the Ministry of Oil is underway to compensate for the lost gas in local power plants.

