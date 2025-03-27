IFP ExclusiveJudiciary

46 Iranian inmates transferred from Iraq’s Kurdistan region to Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Prison

Forty-six Iranian nationals imprisoned in the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq are being transferred back to Iran over the course of Thursday and Friday.

The transfer follows the approval of the Prime Minister and the Presidency of the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

The prisoners, held in various detention centers across the region, are being returned via the Tamarchin and Bashmaq border crossings.

According to officials, several of the individuals have been pardoned by the Kurdish authorities and will be released upon their return to Iran.

Others, who were serving sentences for various offenses including serious financial penalties, have had their fines waived but will continue to serve the remainder of their sentences within Iran’s judicial jurisdiction.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks