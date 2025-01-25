President Rashid: Iraq’s relations with Iran ‘normal, friendly’

In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, President Rashid highlighted the long history of interaction and coexistence between Iranians and Iraqis, stating that Iraq cannot ignore Iran, just as Iran cannot ignore Iraq.

He noted the social, religious, and even familial connections between the people of both countries, which have always fostered popular, commercial, and diplomatic relations.

Rashid affirmed Iraq’s independence, expressing satisfaction with the friendly relations with Iran and asserting that no country will be allowed to interfere in Iraq’s decision-making processes.

He criticized Turkish forces for their continued interference in the Iraqi Kurdistan region and called on Turkey to cease such actions, emphasizing that Iraq will not permit any country to undermine its sovereignty or launch attacks on neighboring countries from its soil.

Regarding popular resistance forces in Iraq, Rashid clarified they are not Iranian proxies but Iraqi people. He stressed that all their activities are now under the control of the Iraqi government, and no group will be allowed to operate within Iraq outside of government oversight.