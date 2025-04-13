Iran’s Parviz Khan Customs records $996 million in exports to Iraq

Hojatollah Chavoshi, the caretaker of Parviz Khan Customs, highlighted these figures during an interview with IRNA.

The customs processed $666 million worth of declared goods and $330 million in transit goods, marking a 3% increase in export value and a 4% growth in volume compared to last year, Chavoshi said, explaining on average, 690 export trucks traversed the customs checkpoint daily.

The exported commodities predominantly included fruits and vegetables, evaporative coolers, construction materials, steel billets and sheets, rebar, and a variety of dried fruits.

Chavoshi emphasized the pivotal role of Parviz Khan Customs as one of Iran’s largest trade hubs, managing the daily movement of over 2,000 trucks.

Kermanshah Province shares a 371-kilometer border with Iraq and hosts two official border points along with five operational border marketplaces.

Parviz Khan accounts for 45% of Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq, facilitating trade with key Iraqi cities such as Sulaymaniyah, Kalar, Khanaqin, Kirkuk, and Mosul.

The Khosravi border terminal near Qasr-e Shirin boasts the largest international land terminal in the Middle East, further strengthening the province’s strategic importance in regional trade.