Iraq’s FM denies reports Iran planning attack on Israel from Iraqi territory

In an interview with Kurdish network Zagros, Hussein said, “American media outlets are claiming that Iran might attack Israel from within Iraq, but we have investigated these reports with Iran and other parties and found no evidence to support such claims.”

“Iraq’s current social, political, economic, and security conditions do not permit the country to engage in a new war,” Hussein stated, adding, “Prime Minister (Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani) maintains constant communication with Iraqi commanders, who have assured that they will not undertake any actions leading to war.”

Emphasizing that the region is already under immense pressure, the Iraqi foreign minister highlighted Iraq’s opposition to using its airspace without Baghdad’s permission.

Tehran says, during its recent aggression against Iran, Israel used Iraqi airspace provided by the US, without Baghdad’s permission.

He warned that any security tensions could destabilize oil prices and significantly impact local and international markets.

Also addressing the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces from Iraq, Hussein mentioned that the Daesh terrorist group has become weaker, with the group now relying more on sleeper cells.

He expressed confidence that Iraq’s armed forces and Kurdish Peshmerga will manage the situation on their own.