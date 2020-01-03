Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force Killed in US Attack in Iraq

In a statement, the IRGC announced that the top general had been martyred in a strike by American choppers near Baghdad International Airport.

Deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also martyred in the attack.

According to the PMU, five other members of the group were killed in the strike, as well.

Pentagon has also announced that US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of General Soleimani. He is to hold a press conference shortly.