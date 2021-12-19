UN lauds Iran for hosting millions of Afghan migrants

Filippo Grandi said Iran’s cooperation in offering refuge to oppressed Afghan people is praiseworthy, adding international organizations for refugees’ affairs are standing by Iran.

He also weighed in on trend of construction work for a makeshift refugee camp in the town of Zabul in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan which lies next to the Afghan border.

He said some $11 million has been earmarked for the construction of the site, adding more than half of the funding has been provided by the UNHCR.

He said migrants to be housed at the site will enjoy education and health services and will be provided with basic living needs.

The UN official highlighted that the world body seeks to help return stability to Afghanistan.

Accompanied by a delegation, Grandi is in Sistan-Baluchistan to visit the site where a camp is to be built for Afghan migrants.

Iran has been hosting over 4 million Afghan migrants for years, providing them with free education, healthcare services and other basic needs.

This comes as relevant international bodies have not done enough to help Iran cover the refugees’ costs and handle their affairs.