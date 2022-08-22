UAE official praises normalization with Iran as regional policy

Anwar Gargash, said on Twitter that that Abu Dhabi firmly believes that it is necessary to push for Arab and regional cooperation and coordination to create stability in West Asia and build a bright future for the region.

The Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday declared that pursuant to an agreement between the country and Iran, Saif Mohammad al-Zaabi is going to travel to Tehran as the Persian Gulf state’s ambassador.

The UAE recalled its ambassador to Tehran on January 4, 2016 after Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran over protests outside the kingdom’s embassy against execution of a Shia Muslim cleric there.

Several other Arab states of the region including Kuwait followed suit.

Kuwait however normalized ties with Iran several days ago by sending its ambassador to Tehran.

Iran says it seeks normal ties will all regional countries.

Negotiations are underway between Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalize their relations.