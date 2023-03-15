UAE ambassador: We will not let anyone use our territory to harm Iran

The diplomat was speaking in a meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf.

He said Abu Dhabi gives assurances that it will never allow anyone to use the UAE’s territory for dealing a blow, whether military, security or intelligence, to the Islamic Republic.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, has normalized ties with the Zionist regime.

The normalization deal was brokered by former US President Donald Trump. The move drew criticism from Iran.

Tehran has warned regional countries against giving a foothold to the Zionist regime, saying Tel Aviv is an enemy of all Muslim nations. Iran has also said it will give a firm response if the Zionist regime uses the territories of those with whom it has normalized to make any adventurous move in the region.