Turkmenistan’s president to visit Tehran on Tuesday

This is Berdimuhamedow’s firist visit to Iran as Turkmenistan’s President.

Raisi last year said Tehran welcomes proposals from the other side to expand energy and trade ties and that there are no limits to development of relations in those fields.

During Berdimuhamedow’s stay in Tehran, the two sides will sign several cooperation deals.

President Raisi’s administration has been strengthening ties with neighboring and regional countries as part of its policy to blunt Western sanctions against Iran.