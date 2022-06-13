Monday, June 13, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

Turkmenistan’s president to visit Tehran on Tuesday

By IFP Editorial Staff
Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedow

Turkmenistan’s president is going to visit Iran at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation on Tuesday. IRNA said Serdar Berdimuhamedow is travelling to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

This is Berdimuhamedow’s firist visit to Iran as Turkmenistan’s President.

Raisi last year said Tehran welcomes proposals from the other side to expand energy and trade ties and that there are no limits to development of relations in those fields.

During Berdimuhamedow’s stay in Tehran, the two sides will sign several cooperation deals.

President Raisi’s administration has been strengthening ties with neighboring and regional countries as part of its policy to blunt Western sanctions against Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks