Tomato Jam: An Exotic, Tasty Dessert for Days of Quarantine

Here is how you can make this jam at home in only 30 minutes.

To make tomato jam, you will need to spend only less than half an hour. Some good ripe tomatoes at home are enough to begin making a delicious jam that would make your day when breakfast is served tomorrow morning.

So do not mess around and get started if you want to have fun at the time of self-quarantine amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Ingredients:

1 kilo tomatoes

1 kilo sugar

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

some ginger

1 piece cinnamon stick

some ground red pepper

You may use ground cardamom instead of ginger and cinnamon.

Directions:

Step 1

To make the main concentrate of the jam, you need to wash the good and ripe tomatoes and put them in boiling water pot for four or five minutes. Then slice the tomatoes and run them through a sieve. By doing so, your jam will have a marmalade-like mixture.

Step 2

Combine the tomato concentrate with a cup of water in a pot. Add lime juice, pepper, ginger and cinnamon. Bring to a boil over medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes to let the extra water evaporate. Then add sugar and stir constantly until the mixture has consistency of thick jam. Then cool and pour it into your desirable dish.