Three Iranian Teams Working on COVID-19 Vaccine: VP

In a post on his Instagram account, Sattari said the three independent groups are conducting research to produce a vaccine for COVID-19.

Hundreds of clinical tests are being carried out in Iran every day, he added, noting that the country has now reached a point that has been able to control the coronavirus epidemic.

Highlighting the efforts that the local knowledge-based companies, academic centers, researchers and start-ups have been making day and night to supply the necessary items for the fight against the contagious disease, Sattari said Iran is now manufacturing the industrial machinery for producing masks, medical ventilators, ICU equipment, computed tomography (CT) scanners, coronavirus diagnostic test kits, and disinfectants.

“Now we have to get used to this new uninvited guest. This virus has become part of the lives of people all over the world and will remain with the people of the world forever,” Sattari noted, saying even after development of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the lifestyle and habits of people will change under the shadow of the disease.

The Iranian vice president explained that the new pandemic would result in the creation of new businesses and in the extinction of a series of others.

“There are ample opportunities for the youth who have new ideas for the improvement of quality of lives of people in the world under the coronavirus situation,” Sattari noted.

In remarks on Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for all-out efforts to develop a vaccine and medication for the novel coronavirus.