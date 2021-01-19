Three Innovation Centres Inaugurated in Iran’s Qom

Three creativity and innovation centres have become operational in the city of Qom in central Iran.

One of the centres was the Eshraq Cultural Creativity and Innovation Centre which seeks to develop innovative ideas of Islamic theology schools.

The centre guides and supports seminary students and teams presenting creative ideas in order to set up and develop creative companies working in cultural and religious domains.

Another centre was the Mobtada Creativity and Innovation Centre which aims to support creative ideas in cultural and religious domains.

The third centre was the one at the sci-tech park of the province of Qom.

Present at the inauguration ceremonies of all three centres was Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

During his trip to Qom, Sattari also visited several knowledge-based companies as well as an exhibition showcasing the products of these firms.