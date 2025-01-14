Iran to launch first national AI platform demo

Mojtaba Alizadeh said the platform, which focuses on the medical and diagnostic fields, represents a significant advancement in the country’s artificial intelligence sector.

He expressed gratitude to the ministry of communications for issuing the first AI operator license, aligning with the broader AI architecture.

One of the major recent agreements involves the establishment of the AI Management Center for the oil industry on Kish Island, southern Iran, within the next year.

Alizadeh also mentioned the upcoming launch of the country’s first GPU farm by next spring, which will meet all domestic infrastructure needs. He hinted at ongoing international agreements that will be announced soon.

He emphasized that the Iranian president’s directive on AI has unified various efforts within the country.

The demo of the National AI Platform is anticipated to astonish the public, officials, and AI ecosystem participants alike, showcasing the extensive efforts in the AI domain, Alizadeh pointed out, hoping that the path would lead to further national and international achievements.