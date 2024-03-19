Tehran residents gear up for New Year, shopping spree at Tajrish market

The clock ticks towards 6:36:26 AM on Thursday, the first of Farvardin, marking the commencement of the New Persian Year of 1403.
As the countdown to the New Year inches closer, the bustling streets of Tehran witness a flurry of activity as residents flock to the Tajrish market in north of the capital. With just a few hours left, citizens are fervently engaged in purchasing essential items and textiles to ring in the new year.
