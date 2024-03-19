Wednesday, March 20, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCustomIran in Pictures

Tehran residents gear up for New Year, shopping spree at Tajrish market

By IFP Editorial Staff

As the countdown to the New Year inches closer, the bustling streets of Tehran witness a flurry of activity as residents flock to the Tajrish market in north of the capital. With just a few hours left, citizens are fervently engaged in purchasing essential items and textiles to ring in the new year.

The clock ticks towards 6:36:26 AM on Thursday, the first of Farvardin, marking the commencement of the New Persian Year of 1403.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks