Naqsh-e Jahan in Iran’s Isfahan charms Nowruz tourists

Naqsh-e Jahan Square, with is 400-year-old background, has an outstanding place among all the historical sites and monuments in the ancient city.

It is one of the masterpieces of the Safavid era, in the 17th century, that has earned a place on the UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.

The square houses several monuments, including the Abbasi Grand Mosque, the Ali Qapu Palace, the Sheikh Lotf Allah Mosque, and the Qeysarie Gate.

The historical sites are adjacent to the Isfahan Grand Bazaar.

Due to its rich historical background and diversity, Isfahan is known as the “half of the world” among Iranians.

Here are some of the pictures of the architectural marvel: