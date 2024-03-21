Thursday, March 21, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Nowruz traffic tragedy: 271 killed during car accidents in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Chalus Road

Commander of Iran’s traffic police says as of 8 am on Thursday 271 people had died in Nowruz car accidents.

General Teimour Hosseini attributed the tragedy to illegal speeding, fatigue, and drowsiness among drivers involved in these accidents.
Tragically, a recent incident on the Neishabour Road in Khorasan Razavi, northeastern Iran, claimed the lives of five individuals from a single family.

When questioned about the preferred destinations of Nowruz travelers, he identified Mazandaran, Gilan, and Khorasan Razavi as the most popular spots in recent days.

Notably, there has been a noticeable increase in travel to southern regions, with Khuzestan, Bushehr, and Hormozgan witnessing a surge in visitors compared to previous years.

Each year during the two-week Nowruz holidays, Iranians hit the roads flocking to cities across the country.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks