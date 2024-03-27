2-tonne cake unveiled in Iranian capital on Imam Hassan birthday

Imam Hassan is known among Shiites as Karim Ahl al-Bayt, that is, an Imam who is known for his generosity.
Every year on the birthday of Imam Hassan, a wide-scale ceremony is held all over Iran.
A 2-tonne birthday cake measuring 200 meters in length has been unveiled in the Iranian capital Tehran, marking the anniversary of the birthday of Imam Hassan, the second Shiite Imam.
