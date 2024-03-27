Wednesday, March 27, 2024
2-tonne cake unveiled in Iranian capital on Imam Hassan birthday

By IFP Editorial Staff

A 2-tonne birthday cake measuring 200 meters in length has been unveiled in the Iranian capital Tehran, marking the anniversary of the birthday of Imam Hassan, the second Shiite Imam.

Imam Hassan is known among Shiites as Karim Ahl al-Bayt, that is, an Imam who is known for his generosity.

Every year on the birthday of Imam Hassan, a wide-scale ceremony is held all over Iran.

