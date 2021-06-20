Tehran, Islamabad Discuss Closer Cooperation on Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In the meeting, Zarif touched upon the results of the Iranian presidential election, expressing hope that the trend of Tehran-Islamabad cooperation in bilateral and regional domains will keep growing in the new Iranian administration.

Also on the agenda of the talks was the latest status of the Vienna talks as well as regional issues, especially the situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi, in turn, referred to the fragile situation in Afghanistan, and emphasised the need to further cement Iran-Pakistan cooperation in establishing stability and fighting chaos in Afghanistan.