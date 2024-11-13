Senior Iran judicial official: Afghan prisoners to be extradited to own country

Askar Jalalian made these remarks before departing for Kabul to negotiate with his Afghan counterpart, adding that the extradition of these Afghan prisoners is based on a prisoner transfer agreement between the two countries, which was signed in 2006, and that the new Taliban rulers in Afghanistan are committed to this formal agreement.

He noted that Afghan prisoners, most of whom have committed drug-related offenses, will serve their sentences in their home country.

Jalalian stated that this action is in accordance with human rights principles, and the prisoners will be returned to their country with their consent.

He also mentioned that these prisoners should not have private complaints or debts, and their sentences should not include death or qisas (retribution).

Jalalian added that during his trip to Afghanistan, necessary measures will also be taken to bring back Iranian prisoners in Afghanistan. He reported that the number of these prisoners is less than ten.

He also emphasized the need to deepen bilateral relations with the aim of expanding cooperation, pointing out that efforts should be made to remove existing obstacles.