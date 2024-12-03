Official: Afghan nationals make up majority of 8,000 foreign prisoners in Iran, ready for repatriation

Askar Jalalian, in an interview with ISNA news agency, detailed the transfer process, saying a list of 500 prisoners has been prepared and sent to Afghan authorities for identity verification, which will be followed by their transfer upon confirmation.

He stated the crimes committed by Afghan prisoners primarily include drug trafficking, smuggling prohibited goods, theft, and murder, with drug trafficking being the most prevalent offense.

Jalalian further mentioned that, as the head of the Committee for the Transfer of Convicts at the Ministry of Justice, he recently met with Afghan officials.

The transfer of Afghan prisoners is based on a 2006 agreement between Iran and Afghanistan and will continue next year.

The goal is to complete two to three phases of prisoner transfers by the end of the current Iranian year on March 20.