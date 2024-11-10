Iran denies staging joint operation with Pakistan against terrorist group

The General Staff clarified in a statement on Sunday that the Pakistani military independently carried out the bombing of a terrorist group’s positions, including those of separatist Jaish al-Adl terrorists.

The statement was released in reaction to some Iranian media reports, citing foreign sources that claimed there was a joint operation between Iran and Pakistan.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani army successfully bombed the positions of the terrorist group, which had been using the borders of Iran and Pakistan for their criminal activities.

The Communications Center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces stated that these terrorist groups, “acting as mercenaries for the U.S. and the Zionist regime,” had turned the joint border into a scene of sabotage.

The statement highlighted that the Pakistani military led and executed the operation alone, resulting in the elimination of several terrorists.

The Iranian Armed Forces expressed their gratitude for Pakistan’s ‘responsible’ action against the terrorists and hoped that continued security cooperation would lead to the eradication of terrorist groups and restoration of full peace along the border region.