Tehran Declared ‘Red’ Zone as New COVID-19 Cases Hit Four-Month High

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 13,890 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the biggest daily rises recorded since December 5, 2020.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new cases identified in the past 24 hours increase the total number of cases to 1,945,964.

She further confirmed 172 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day rise since December 24, 2020, increasing the overall death toll to 63,332.

So far, Lari added, 1,658,978 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,095 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 13,183,709 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 88 cities including Tehran are in the “red” zone, 139 cities are in the “orange” zone, 198 are in the “yellow” zone, and 23 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.