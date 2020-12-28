Tehran, Ankara to Set up Permanent Centres for Technological Exchanges

Iran’s Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) and Turkey’s Small and Medium Industries Development Organization (KOSGEB) have held a second meeting of their joint executive committee.

In the virtual meeting, participants discussed an action plan on a cooperation agreement signed between the two sides aimed at boosting economic and trade cooperation and increasing competition between small and medium-sized enterprises of the two countries on world markets.

Under the action plan, the two sides agreed to work together on technological exchanges, the establishment of a permanent centre for technological exchanges between Iran and Turkey, sharing experience in the domain of business clusters, financing small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperation among both sides’ guarantee funds, holding meetings on attracting investment, holding face to face (B2B) meetings between Iranian and Turkish sides, and holding counsellor training courses, among other things.

The two sides will also hold training workshops, seminars, conferences, etc., share technology and run joint projects for small and medium-sized enterprises.