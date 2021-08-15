The Perseids are a prolific meteor shower caused by the remaining masses of particles from the comet Swift–Tuttle, and are active for around a month. The meteors are called the Perseids because the point from which they appear to hail lies in the constellation Perseus.
Stargazers Get Chance to Observe Impressive Phenomenon of Preseids
The Perseids which had been visible in the sky since two weeks ago peaked on the night of August 13, 2021, providing one of the best opportunities for stargazers to observe the dazzling phenomenon.