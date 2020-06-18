Some 157,000 Recover from COVID-19 in Iran

The spokeswoman for Iran’s Health Ministry says 156,991 Coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far and been discharged from the hospital.

In her press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 87 people have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 9,272.

She also confirmed 2,596 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number

of cases to 197,647.

2,795 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, she added.

Lari noted that 1,344,599 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Bushehr, Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan provinces are considered red zones.