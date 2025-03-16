Iran strongly condemns US, UK air attacks on Yemen

In a statement released on Sunday, Esmaeil Baqaei denounced the US and UK military aggression against Yemen as a clear violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental international law on the prohibition of use of force and on respect for the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries.

The Iranian spokesman reminded the United Nations and the UN Security Council of their responsibility to counter the violation of and threat to international peace and security.

He described the joint military aggression by the US and the UK against the people of Yemen as part of their constant support for the Israeli genocidal crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine and suppression of any solidarity and support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation.

The root cause of insecurity in West Asia is the continuation of massacre and occupation in the occupied Palestine, which is in progress with the full support from the US, the UK and a number of other Western governments that have jeopardized the regional and international peace and security, he stated.

The Iranian spokesman reminded all governments as well as international and Islamic organizations of their legal and moral responsibility to counter genocide and ethnic cleansing in the occupied Palestine, which are carried out with various methods such as imposing starvation and famine on the oppressed Palestinians in the holy month of Ramadan.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced a series of large-scale strikes on Yemen after the Houthis threatened to resume raids on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea over Israel’s blockade on Gaza.

The US attacks, which began on Saturday and continued into the early hours of Sunday, on the Yemeni capital Sana’a, as well as on areas in Saada, Al Bayda and Radaa have killed 31 people and wounded 101, “most of whom were children and women”, health ministry spokesperson Anis Al-Asbahi posted on X.