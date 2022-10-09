Sharif University: All students arrested during a campus protest freed

It added that the students were freed following efforts by the university officials.

Sahrif University also said all the freed students are those who were detained on campus but it is making an effort to win the release of a few other students who were arrested during protests outside the university.

The protests began after the death of 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini at a police station in Tehran several weeks ago. The protesters say Mahsa Amini was beaten to death for insufficient hijab.

But the police and the forensic department deny this, saying she already had a medical issue and died of a heart attack.